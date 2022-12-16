Key Points

Saudi Arabia updated the maximum period of stay permitted under single-entry visa categories granted to certain foreign nationals

Overview

The government of Saudi Arabia updated the maximum period of stay permitted under single-entry visa categories. As a result, holders of this visa will be permitted to remain in the country for a maximum period of three months.

What are the Changes

The government of Saudi Arabia expanded the permitted period of stay for foreign nationals holding single-entry visas to three months. Previously, the maximum permitted period of stay was one month. These measures will not apply to foreign nationals who can only be granted a single-entry visa for 30 days or less. For additional information on qualified foreign nationals under this visa scheme, check here.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 13 December 2022

