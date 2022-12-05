Key Points

Saudi Arabia will no longer require Indian nationals to obtain a Police Clearance Certificate as part of the visa application process

Overview

The government of Saudi Arabia announced that Indian nationals will be exempt from the requirement to submit a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) when applying for a visa. This exemption will only apply to Indian nationals who apply through the Saudi Consulate in Mumbai or New Delhi.

What are the Changes?

The government of Saudi Arabia introduced measures to exempt Indian nationals from requiring a PCC as part of the visa or work permit application process. According to the government announcement, this decision reflects the continued relationship between the two countries.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 2 December 2022

