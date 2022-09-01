Key Points

The government of Saudi Arabia will allow foreign nationals who have tickets to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar to obtain short-term multiple-entry visas

Overview

The government of Saudi Arabia will allow foreign nationals who plan to attend the 2022 World Cup to apply for a short-term visa to enter Saudi Arabia first. The short-term visa will be valid for a stay in Saudi Arabia of up to 60 days, with holders being permitted to enter the country 10 days prior to the start of the World Cup event. Multiple re-entries will also be allowed. Holders of the visa must first enter Saudi Arabia before traveling on to Qatar for the World Cup.

Eligible applicants must hold a valid Hayya Card issued by the government of Qatar and obtain medical insurance that will cover the 60-day stay period.

What are the Changes?

The government of Saudi Arabia will launch a temporary short-term visa type for foreign nationals who have tickets to attend the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The government stated that the visa will encourage first-time and returning visitors to explore Saudi Arabia while being near the World Cup.

Looking Ahead

