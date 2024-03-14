Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution Council has announced the formation of a specialized IP Prosecution wing that will examine and initiate criminal proceedings in cases of IP infringement. This action aligns with a national strategy, launched in December 2022, of strengthening the IP framework, attracting foreign investment, and fostering domestic innovation and creativity.

Authorities anticipate this new facility will benefit a variety of stakeholders, including:

Businesses: Increased IP protection will encourage foreign and domestic companies to invest in Saudi Arabia, encouraging economic growth and diversification.



Creators and innovators: New implementation procedures will provide creators with greater confidence in securing their intellectual property, encouraging them to develop new ideas and technologies.

Consumers: Fighting against counterfeits and piracy will protect consumer rights and ensure only genuine products reach the marketplace.

It is encouraging to see this positive step forward for the Saudi Arabian IP system.

