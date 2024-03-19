Saudi Arabia: The participation in proposing additions to the Locarno classification, Saudi Arabia achieved a 78% acceptance rate1

During the inaugural participation of Saudi Arabia in proposing additions to the Locarno classification, 78% of the submissions were accepted in the meeting of the Committee of Experts of the Locarno Union2 at the WIPO. Notable accepted proposals include women's abayas, men's headbands, fire extinguisher efficiency sensors, and prayer rugs.3

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia deposited its instrument of accession to the Locarno Agreement on September 3, 2020, effective from December 3, 2020.4

Footnotes

1. الملكية الفكرية on X: "في أول مشاركة للمملكة في تقديم مقترحات لإدراجها في تصنيف لوكارنو، تم قبول 78% من المقترحات خلال اجتماع لجنة خبراء اتحاد لوكارنو في المنظمة العالمية لـ #الملكية_الفكرية https://t.co/fcjWT3Ag9E" / X (twitter.com) (2024.1.22)

2. Committee of Experts of the Locarno Union (wipo.int)

3. pdf (wipo.int)

4. TREATY/LOCARNO/72: [Locarno Agreement] Accession by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (wipo.int) (2020.9.3)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.