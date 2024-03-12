Saudi Arabia: Commencing the operations of the National Platform for Intellectual Property Rights Exchange (ATM) project1

As part of the National Intellectual Property Strategy initiatives, the initiation of the National Platform for the Exchange of Intellectual Property Rights, known as the "ATM" project, has been announced.

The ATM platform aims to encourage creativity and innovation in the face of new technologies and creative industries. It simplifies the process of buying and selling intellectual property assets in a secure online space for creators and innovators. This helps boost investments in intellectual property with transparency and reliability. The platform also offers additional services, like creating a national registry of service providers and licensed practitioners in fields related to intellectual property, such as evaluation and mediation. This makes it easier for people to access these services and streamline transactions.