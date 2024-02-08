Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia joins the Madrid Protocol to empower SMEs, boosting local industries, and streamlining trademark protection costs1

As Saudi Arabia prepares to join the Madrid Protocol23, this effort is in harmony with the International Trademark Registration Regulations outlined in the Protocol.

These regulations play a vital role in the global administration of trademarks, enabling nationals and residents of Member States to protect their trademarks on an international scale.

This entails submitting applications to the International WIPO Office through the National Office in a single language (English, French, or Spanish) and paying fees in one currency.

The Protocol offers benefits like preserving and renewing registrations, restricting third-party ownership transfers, and standardizing processes for updates such as name or address changes uniformly across designated Contracting Parties.

Assured access to the Protocol's implementing regulations and legal documents enhances transparency and accessibility.

Saudi Arabia's initiative to facilitate trademark registration in member countries and simplify management aims to relieve financial burdens for those seeking global trademark protection. With a focus on supporting SMEs and strengthening local industries, this endeavor seeks to minimize the expenses linked to safeguarding trademarks abroad. Furthermore, it provides assistance to practitioners engaged in export activities, aiding them in protecting trademarks across the targeted member countries' markets.

