Saudi Arabia: Recent developments in trademark registration rules for surnames

Pursuant to their statutory authority and in accordance with the provisions specified in paragraph (2) of Article 5 of the regulations of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, as initially outlined in Council of Ministers decision No. (496) dated 14/9/1439 and subsequently amended by Council of Ministers' decision No. (621) dated 20/10/1442, the Board of Directors of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property issues the update. In response to the resolution adopted during the Board of Directors meeting No. (02/12/1442) on 11/1/1442, which pertains to the registration of surnames as trademarks, and after careful consideration of the recommendation put forth by the executive committee during the Board of Directors meeting No. (03/03/2023) on 9/11/1444, as well as a thorough review of the proceedings from the Board of Directors meeting No. (26/2023) on 26/11/1444, and in pursuit of the broader public interest, the following amendments have been decided upon:

Revisions to guidelines and conditions for registering surnames as Trademarks:

The surname intended for trademark registration must align with an existing entry in a commercial register.

Trademark registration will only be approved for products and/or services connected to the applicant's recognized reputation.

In the event that the surname carries recognition in another country, the applicant must provide the registration certificate from that particular nation.

This decision excludes the registration of names linked to extensive tribes and clans.

These updated regulations and criteria are equally applicable to trademark transfer applications involving family names.

