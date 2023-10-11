SAIP and the Moroccan Office of Industrial and Commercial Property (OMPIC) sign a memorandum of cooperation in the field of intellectual property.1
On May 29, 2023, during the Joint Commission on Industrial Property proceedings in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Mr. Abdelaziz Babqiqi, Director General of the Moroccan Industrial and Commercial Property Office (OMPIC), and Mr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Swailem, Executive Chairman of the Saudi Intellectual Property Authority (SAIP), officially entered into a memorandum of understanding.2
The purpose of the MoU is to facilitate collaboration in various aspects of intellectual property systems, policies, and strategies, including the registration and development processes for geographical indications3.
Additionally, the said MoU aims to enhance cooperation in managing intellectual property information and exchanging data, while also promoting best practices for intellectual property transactions.
The meeting occurred during the General Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization held in July last year in Geneva. It provided an opportunity for both parties to discuss the latest advancements in industrial property in Morocco and Saudi Arabia, as well as explore joint projects and prospects for future cooperation between the two institutions.
