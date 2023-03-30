Saudi Arabia joined the Hague Treaty1

Saudi Arabia approved the accession to The Hague Apostille Convention entering into force on December 7, 2022. The signed country can obtain an Apostille certificate from an authorized competent authority to authenticate a public document. This one-step process saves time and cost by avoiding additional certification or legalization at a foreign country's embassy or consulate.

The Apostille Convention is accepted in 121 member countries including Bahrain, Morocco, Oman, and Tunisia in the Middle East.

The Kingdom's participation in this agreement is part of the Kingdom's 2030 Vision to improve the business environment for companies and individuals.

Footnote

1. https://twitter.com/SAIPKSA/status/1604763451674411008

