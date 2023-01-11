ARTICLE

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia MoU Between The General Secretariat Of The Cooperation Council For The States Of The Gulf And WIPO

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the States of the Gulf and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) 1

The General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and the World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the provision of alternative services for settling disputes in the field of intellectual property, recently, in the Swiss capital, Geneva.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on behalf of the General Secretariat by His Excellency Eng. Abdullah bin Saleh Al Mazrou, Director General of the Patent Office, and on behalf of the World Intellectual Property Organization, Mr. Marco Aleman, Assistant Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, and in the presence of His Excellency Ambassador Adel bin Issa Al Mahri - Permanent Representative of the GCC Al-Taawun - Geneva and Eng. Musab bin Ahmed Al-Fadala, Director of the Deposit and Grants Department in the Office.

The objective of this MoU is to support the cooperative relationship between the General Secretariat represented by the Patent Office and the WIPO with the mutual aim of settling disputes related to intellectual property rights in various fields of intellectual property.

Footnote

1. https://gccpo.org/AboutUsEn/ShowNews?id=67

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.