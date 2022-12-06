ARTICLE

The SAIP announces the release of the semi-annual report on intellectual property information for the year 2022. The report showed a growth in the number of patent applications filed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the first half of 2022 AD compared to the same period last year by 37%, and requests for voluntary registration of copyright works witnessed a growth of 26%, and the number of trademark applications reached 18,965 applications, an increase of 1%, and the number of industrial designs registration applications filed reached 661, a decrease of 8% compared to the same period last year1.

Moreover, the SAIP has published the numbers of the inspection work for the first half of 20222, which showed that more than 5 million items on infringing intellectual property rights were seized during the inspection campaigns. The report reflected that more than 5,000 visits were conducted to enforce intellectual property rights and 869 of such visits were mystery shopper visits.

As to the electronic inspection, the report showed that 3,036 websites and contents violating intellectual property rights were removed.

Such reports reflect the SAIP efforts in the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights in cooperation with other competent authorities.

