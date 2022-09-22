ARTICLE

Saudi Arabia: Memorandum Of Understanding Signed Between The General Presidency For The Affairs Of The Grand Mosque And The Prophet's Mosque And The Radio And Television Authority

Memorandum of understanding signed between the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque and the Radio and Television Authority1

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque and the Radio and Television Authority, arranged and organized by the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property at its headquarters in Riyadh.

His Excellency the CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al-Suwailem, in his welcome note highlighted that the interest of the Authorities with the aid of such MOUs points out to their dedication to create awareness of the importance of respecting rights and complying with rules and regulations concerning intellectual property. He also stressed that such awareness campaigns are tools for promoting intangible assets, their importance in the national economy with the aid of intellectual property rights.

The SAIP leaves no stone untuned, in its efforts for promoting IP rights as well as enforcement and protection of the same. Such efforts of hosting and sponsoring of the signing of the MOU is yet again another indication of the steps and strategies by the SAIP in enhancing the integration between government agencies and providing the necessary support related to intellectual property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

