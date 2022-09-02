ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Saudi Arabia: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participates in the meetings of Assemblies of the Member States of WIPO1 2 3 4

The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP), as a representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, participated in the 63rd Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of WIPO at the headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, during the period from 14 to 22 July 2022, with a delegation headed by the CEO of SAIP Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Swailem and several SAIP's officials.

During his address to the member, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Swailem highlighted the development of the Kingdom in the Intellectual Property arena, wherein he mentioned the increased number of treaties that Saudi Arabia has entered into recently, such as the Nairobi Treaty as well as other treaties administered by WIPO. The total number of treaties entered into by Saudi Arabia has reached to 12.

Another effort highlighted in the address was that there were various training and guidance programs initiated by the SAIP in the pursuit to train judges in the effective handling of IP cases. He also explained that the SAIP published intellectual property rights enforcement procedures, as well as launched the guide for intellectual property policies for universities and research centers.

Al-Swailem also took to the opportunity to mention that the SAIP (in cooperation with the public and the private sector) celebrated World Intellectual Property Day this year under the theme “Your Ideas_Our Future”. This program included a series of events and awareness campaigns in various regions of the Kingdom. He further stated that the SAIP also recently celebrated the granting of the 10,000th patent, which coincides with the increase in the number of filings by up to 30% and the increase in the number of patent examiners at SAIP.

Footnotes

1. https://www.saip.gov.sa/en/news/1323

2. https://twitter.com/SAIPKSA/status/1547526832366518272

3. https://twitter.com/SAIPKSA/status/1547761324058218497

4. https://www.arabnews.com/node/2123096/saudi-arabia

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.