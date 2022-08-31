Saudi Arabia: Brand Enforcement responsibility transferred to SAIP1 2

In line with the decision of the Council of Ministers dated 14/9/1439 H corresponding to 29/05/2018, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) becomes the competent authority for brand enforcement matters in Saudi Arabia. This includes all matters pertaining to intellectual property in the Kingdom, including its protection, sponsorship, enforcement, and direct supervision as per applicable laws.

All trademark-related activities have been transferred from its competent department in the Ministry of Commerce and Investment to the functions of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP), including the registration of trademarks in the Kingdom in accordance with The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for the Arab States trademark Law (System).

