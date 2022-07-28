ARTICLE

Saudi Arabia: Reduction Of The Trademark Official Publication Fees

Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) announced that it reduced the official fees for the publication of trademarks, as of June 9, 2022.

As per the online payment portal the new applicable publication fees in local currency are as follows (inclusive of 15% VAT):1

Publication fees for accepting applications: 575 SAR (US$ 154 approximately).

Publication Fees for Renewals, License of trademark registration: 1150 SAR (US$ 307 approximately).

Publication Fees for recordal actions such as Mortgage, change of name and/or address, assignment: 575 SAR (US$ 154 approximately).

