Issuance of the Statistic Report for the year 2021 by SAIP1,2

The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) announced the issuance of the statistical report on intellectual property information for the year 2021, which includes statistics related to the field of intellectual property, including the number of applications filed and documents issued for each field.

The report indicated a growth in the number of applications filed with the authority during the year 2021 as compared to the previous year. The statistics showed the following progress:

Field Growth by Patent applications 11% Trademark registration applications 26% Industrial design applications 48% Voluntary registration of copyright works 57%

Apart from the above-mentioned growth, this year also witnessed the filing of 4 applications for the registration of plant varieties.

The SAIP also took the opportunity to mention that, the first two documents were issued to protect the layout designs of integrated circuits, in the history of the Kingdom.

Footnotes

1. https://www.saip.gov.sa/news/1254

2. Annual Report 2021 - Final 4 (saip.gov.sa) Annual Report 2021 - Final 4 (saip.gov.sa)

