The SAIP has been initiating swift actions against IP infringement. In its recent field inspection campaign, the SAIP in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, the General Authority for Audio-Visual Media and Public Security, conducted field tours while targeting stores that were found to be violating IP rights regulations in various regions of the Kingdom. During the said quest, the Authorities have seized infringing electronic devices from recordings stores and related premises.

The SAIP is known for its inspections, as part of its effective control of illegal activities of business entities in the Kingdom, with an intention to curb the plague of IP infringements. The first phase of the campaign focused on electronics outlets, related to the sale and maintenance of computers and satellite broadcasting devices, recordings, copying and photocopying centers.

Such actions from the authorities help lay stress on the importance of protecting and respecting the intellectual property rights of others and give a message to society that the Country will not allow any kind of dilution/violation of IP holders' rights.

Recently, the SAIP organizes webinars to inform and update about the developments in the laws and regulations relating to Intellectual Property. The officials explained the current laws and treaties to be implemented by Saudi Arabia. The steps from registration of a trademark were explained and reviewed, in addition to throwing light on the international agreements acceded by Saudi Arabia. Penalties for infringement of trademarks were also highlighted.

Representatives of various global brands raised issues concerning counterfeits in the Saudi market and suggested increasing penalties for the infringers, especially in case of some fake goods that are dangerous to public health such as medicine, food and automobiles spare parts.

Considering the suggestions of the representatives, the SAIP officials promised to consider the suggestions and confirmed to work towards developing the current laws and procedures in order to have strong protection of the IP rights in Saudi Arabia.

