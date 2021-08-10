ARTICLE

Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (‘SAIP') is currently updating the online system and undertaking a number of changes to enhance the online and e-services in relation to trade marks and other IP services. As a result, they have now adopted the 11th Edition of the Nice Classification, which is required for new filings of trade mark applications. For quite some time, SAIP was following the 10th Edition of Nice Classifications which did not include the most recent updates and additions of new goods and services.

For any new filings in Saudi Arabia, the alphabetical list should be consulted to ascertain/choose the exact classification of each individual product or service in line with client's goods and services. Unlike other registries, SAIP follows the list strictly and refuses to accept any additional goods/services not identified in either the class heading or the alphabetical list. In addition, there are some terms that are not included/updated online even though they are included in the recent edition. Terms related to alcohol beverages for example will not be accepted to be chosen from the list and filed. With the new edition, we will be working to find out more about those non-acceptable terms.

