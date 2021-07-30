ARTICLE

Saudi Arabia: Nice Notification No. 139: Nice Agreement Concerning The International Classification Of Goods And Services For The Purposes Of The Registration Of Marks- Accession By The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

It was Announced/notified by the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) with respect to the deposit by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on April 22, 2021, of its instrument of accession to the Nice Agreement Concerning the International Classification of Goods and Services for the Purposes of the Registration of Marks of June 15, 1957, as revised at Stockholm on July 14, 1967, and at Geneva on May 13, 1977, and as amended on September 28, 1979.

The Nice Agreement will enter into force, with respect to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on July 22, 2021.

Although the formal accession to the Nice agreement has been undertaken by Saudi Arabia this year, the Kingdom has been following the NICE classification in order to register trademarks in the country, with an intention to maintain international standard while examining trademark applications for goods and services for which those were to be registered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.