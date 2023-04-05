The General Secretariat of the Committees for the Resolution of Intellectual Property Disputes at the SAIP has published a set of decisions issued by the intellectual property committees on the SAIP website.1

The said Committees have published decisions for reviewing violations of the Copyright Protection System with the applicable statutory requirements.

It aims to raise the level of researchers and academics in the field of intellectual property and understand its nature by reviewing the decisions issued by the committees and enhancing the efficiency of legal practitioners in intellectual property cases. The decisions issued by the Patent Committee will be published during the next stage.2

All beneficiaries are encouraged to view the published decisions which may be considered valuable scientific material specialized in the fields of intellectual property and that would contribute to identifying more awareness about the protection and preservation of intellectual property rights.

Footnotes

1 https://www.saip.gov.sa/respect-ip/

2 https://www.saip.gov.sa/news/1466/

