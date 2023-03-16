Joint cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People's Republic of China in the field of intellectual property1

The first Arab-China Summit was held on December 9, 2022, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the aim of developing relations between the two sides in various fields.

The agreement includes putting the directives into practice, through the executive programs of the Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum emphasizing the importance of cooperation in the next stage in various political, economic, social, and development fields as well as intellectual property rights.

Earlier, SAIP signed a MoU for cooperation in the field of intellectual property with the National Administration for Intellectual Property of the People's Republic of China within the framework of the "Belt and Road initiatives".2

The most prominent joint cooperation activities within the framework of the MoU;

Signing the fast-track program for examining patent applications.

Accreditation of the National Administration for Intellectual Property as an international research body for the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property within the Patent Cooperation Treaty.

3 Specialists benefited from grants offered for a master's degree in intellectual property at Tongji University in the People's Republic of China.

A training program for more than 30 intellectual property specialists, with the participation of experts in the field from the People's Republic of China.

Conducting 3 joint workshops to exchange experiences in the field of enforcement of intellectual property rights and organizing a field visit to learn about the Chinese experience in this field.

