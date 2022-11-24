Meeting and discussion of the Patent Office of the GCC with Sudair Pharma Pharmaceutical Company1

During the visit of the Sudair Pharma Pharmaceutical Company delegation headed by His Excellency Dr. Yasser Al-Obaida, CEO of the company with the Director General of the Office, Eng. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Mazrou and in the presence of a number of specialists in the office and the company on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 AD, the Patent Office of the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf discussed aspects of cooperation with Sudair Pharma Pharmaceutical Company.

The discussion involved aspects of the services provided by the Patent Office of the GCC to pharmaceutical companies in the GCC states, as well as the challenges with respect to intellectual property rights and patents for medicines at the international level.

Footnote

1. https://www.gcc-sg.org/ar-sa/MediaCenter/NewsCooperation/News/Pages/news2022-8-4-2.aspx

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.