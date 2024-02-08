Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia and Qatar strengthen ties: multiple agreements signed, including IP collaboration1

The 44th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit was held in Doha wherein Saudi Arabia and Qatar signed multiple agreements and Memorandums of Understanding, in their pursuit of strengthening their trade and economic relationship, for their mutual benefit.2

From among the most noteworthy agreements, we highlight herein that an agreement was signed between the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) and Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry to further bolster and enhance the system of the field of intellectual property in both Countries.

Footnotes

1. Doha Declaration of the 44th Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Doha Summit) (gcc-sg.org) (2023.12.5)

2. Riyadh, Doha sign multiple deals across various sectors (arabnews.com) (2023.12.5)

