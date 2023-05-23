Saudi Arabia's political and financial leverage on Sudan's warring factions was underscored during talks held in Jeddah. The immediate goal is to negotiate a binding ceasefire. An arduous task in itself given that both generals still consider a military outcome within reach. Sudan's long-term stability, however, lies in the strengthening of national institutions and incorporating the RSF within the Sudanese armed forces. In the absence of such an outcome and with the RSF operating a state within a state Sudan faces the real threat of a protracted civil conflict with destabilising regional consequences.

