Saudi Arabia:
沙特阿拉伯：专利和外观设计最新动态
沙特知识产权管理局（SAIP）正式加入与新加坡知识产权局（IPOS）合作开展的专利审查高速公路（PPH）试点计划，这标志着沙特在专利审查流程现代化和减少未决审查方面迈出了重要一步。
根据PPH试点计划，申请人无论收到沙特知识产权管理局还是新加坡知识产权局对专利权利要求的肯定性裁决，均可以要求另一知识产权局加快对相应权利要求的审查。此外，该计划还允许其中任一知识产权局重复使用另一知识产权局先前完成的审查工作。
截至2024年1月，沙特知识产权管理局已与美国专利与商标局（USPTO）、韩国知识产权局（KIPO）、日本专利局（JPO）、中国国家知识产权局（CNIPA）和欧洲专利局（EPO）签署了PPH协议。
外观设计法修正案
根据10/03/1445
AH（2023年9月25日）的第（M/45）号皇家法令，沙特阿拉伯部长会议已批准了《专利、集成电路布图设计、植物品种和工业品外观设计法》的修正案。
经修订的《专利和工业品外观设计法》自2023年10月3日起生效。
其中的关键性修改对知识产权保护范围产生了重大影响，包括：
允许根据外观设计国际申请进行保护并执行《海牙协定》的规定；
将外观设计保护期延长至15年。
修改了费用，要求在每年年初缴纳年费，但根据《海牙协定》提交的国际工业新型申请除外，其费用每五年缴纳一次。
增加《海牙协定》对工业品外观设计国际注册申请的适用性。
沙特阿拉伯已被选定作为2024年11月11日至11月22日召开的与《外观设计法条约》有关的外交会议的东道国，该条约旨在统一工业品外观设计的注册程序。
