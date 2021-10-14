ARTICLE

Saudi Arabia Ministerial Decision No. 89384/1442 dated 12/05/1442 H amending the Implementing Regulations of the KSA Labour Law – Decision of the Minister of Labour and Social Development No. 70273 of 1440 H. The amendments include:

New Article 38.4.3 providing that the centre issued by the Undersecretary for Inspection and Development of the Work Environment pursuant to Article 38.4 will be tasked with considering cases of wrongful payment of violations; and

The timeframe specified under Article 38.5 for objecting to any administrative decisions issued regarding penalties has been increased from 30 days to 60 days.

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

Review the new implementing regulations to ensure continuous compliance.

