On January 24, Alvotech and Bioventure, a subsidiary of GlobalOne Healthcare Holding LLC, announced that the Saudi Food & Drug Authority has approved SIMLANDI, a biosimilar referencing HUMIRA (adalimumab), in Saudi Arabia. According to the press release, Bioventure is Alvotech's exclusive strategic partner for the commercialization of SIMLANDI in the Middle East and North Africa and will be responsible for commercialization of the biosimilar. As we've previously reported, the same biosimilar has been approved in Canada as SIMLANDI; in the EU, Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein, the UK, Switzerland as HUKYNDRA; and in Australia as CIPTUNEC/ARDALICIP.

