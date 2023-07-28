ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Kingdom's regulatory environment is constantly evolving in response to the dynamic global business landscape. The most recent evolution comes in the form of a new set of controls aimed at regulating the contracts between government entities and foreign companies lacking a regional headquarters within the Kingdom.

These regulations mark a transformative shift in the Kingdom's government procurement procedures and establish a clear framework for business engagements. Understanding these changes is essential for stakeholders looking to successfully navigate this new landscape.

Unpacking the New Controls

At the core of these regulations is the principle that government entities are prohibited from contracting with companies that do not maintain a regional headquarters in the Kingdom, or any related party, except in accordance with the provisions of the controls. This central stipulation represents a significant shift from previous procurement practices and symbolizes a new era in the Kingdom's governance of business engagements.

Exclusions and Exemptions

While comprehensive, the regulations do provide certain exceptions. Specific transactions such as projects implemented outside the Kingdom and those whose estimated cost does not exceed one million riyals are exempted from these controls. Additionally, under certain circumstances such as the absence of multiple technically viable offers or in emergency situations, deviations from the standard protocol are permitted.

Enhancing Oversight and Transparency

To ensure transparency and provide an avenue for potential exceptions, the Kingdom has established a specialized committee. Known as the "Exemption from Controls for Government Agencies Contracting with Companies that Do Not Have a Regional Headquarters in the Kingdom and Related Parties," this committee is mandated to consider exclusion requests from the controls.

Adapting to the New Environment

These changes, while aiming to stimulate local business growth and streamline procurement procedures, necessitate a learning curve from both governmental entities and foreign businesses. Familiarizing with the new controls is pivotal for stakeholders to seamlessly adapt to this updated regulatory framework.

The Kingdom's latest regulatory update since the announcement of the KSA Regional Headquarters (RHQ) Program, underscores its ongoing commitment to cultivating a business-friendly environment. By boosting local companies and establishing a transparent, regulated framework for foreign business engagements, the Kingdom is successfully redefining its business ecosystem to align with global best practices.

While the controls pose new challenges for foreign businesses, they also offer opportunities for those willing to adapt and evolve in line with the Kingdom's strategic vision. As always, navigating this regulatory landscape requires vigilance, adaptability, and a keen understanding of the evolving legal framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.