Saudi Arabian citizens will no longer be required to legalize documents when applying for certain immigration permissions in Hague member states who have joined the Apostille Convention

Overview

The government of Saudi Arabia has joined the Apostille Convention, which removes the requirement for certain foreign-issued public documents to be legalized.

As a result, documents originally granted in Saudi Arabia will be accepted by 121 member countries who have officially withdrawn from the Apostille Convention. Documents issued in the 121 member states will also be accepted by the government of Saudi Arabia.

What are the Changes?

The government of Saudi Arabia joined the Apostille Convention, which removes the requirement for the legalization of public documents, such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, and education certificates and degrees in Hague member states. According to the government, this change will help to streamline the immigration application process in the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 19 December, 2022

