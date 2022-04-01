Doing business in Saudi Arabia requires extra caution when it comes to hiring women, foreign investors might think it is all about labor law and its regulations or updates. But in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) is also in charge of regulating this issue. Owning to a lack of awareness of some decisions issued by the (HRSD), foreign companies might be subject to penalties due to not complying with HRSD's decisions. Therefore, we believe that it would be helpful to check the below table before deciding to hire a female employee at your Saudi company.
The Saudi Arabia government is making a genuine effort to merge Saudi women into the workforce. However, they are still very conservative about how to apply this merging.
Therefore, many considerations must be factored in before hiring a Saudi woman. We summarized these considerations in the table below to make it easy for the reader to have a general overview of the most crucial points to be considered.
Female Employee Rights in Saudi Arabia
|
No
|
Disc
|
Right
|
Penalties for violation
|
Reference
|
1
|
Paid maternity leave
|
4 weeks or less before childbirth
|
One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law
|
Article No.229 of Saudi labor law
|
2
|
6 weeks after childbirth
|
SAR10,000
|
Employers' Manual Guide - Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development
|
3
|
A month after maternity leave in case of birth of special needs child
|
One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law
|
Article No.151 of Saudi labor law
|
4
|
Unpaid maternity leave
|
A right to extend the maternity leave for an extra unpaid month
|
One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law
|
Article No.151 of Saudi labor law
|
5
|
Paid Sick leave
|
A right to get a paid sick leave for the first 30 days
|
One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law
|
Article No.151 of Saudi labor law
|
A right to get 75% of the salary for the 60 days following the first period.
|
One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law
|
Article No.151 of Saudi labor law
|
6
|
Unpaid sick leave
|
For the 30 days following the previous 90 sick leaves. The year is calculated starting from the first sick leave.
|
One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law
|
Article No.151 of Saudi labor law
|
7
|
Sick leave due to childbirth
|
Up to 180 days, collected or separated
|
One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law
|
Article No.151 of Saudi labor law
|
8
|
An Extra hour break for breastfeeding women
|
A right for an extra hour break to be calculated from the working hours, not to be deducted from her salary.
|
One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law
|
Article No.151 of Saudi labor law
|
9
|
Paid widowhood leaves
|
130 days after husband's death
|
One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law
|
Article No.151 of Saudi labor law
|
10
|
Mandatory Medical Insurance
|
A right for medical insurance for her, her husband if he isn't covered by medical insurance, her children who are under 25 years old and unmarried daughters.
|
Subject to the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance estimation
|
Section No. 10 of the executive regulation of cooperative health insurance system
|
11
|
Wages
|
A right to get the same as men for the same work
|
SAR20,000
|
Employers' Manual Guide - Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development
|
12
|
Special places for prays & breaks
|
A right to have a separated place to pray and to get a break.
|
SAR20,000
|
Employers' Manual Guide - Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development
|
13
|
Separated toilets
|
A right to have separated toilets for women
|
SAR20,000
|
Employers' Manual Guide - Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development
|
14
|
Prohibited night shifts
|
A right not to work any shifts from 11pm to 6am
|
SAR15,000
|
Employers' Manual Guide - Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development
|
15
|
Prohibition to solitude with men
|
A right not to work alone with men
|
SAR15,000
|
Employers' Manual Guide - Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development
