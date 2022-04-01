ARTICLE

Doing business in Saudi Arabia requires extra caution when it comes to hiring women, foreign investors might think it is all about labor law and its regulations or updates. But in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) is also in charge of regulating this issue. Owning to a lack of awareness of some decisions issued by the (HRSD), foreign companies might be subject to penalties due to not complying with HRSD's decisions. Therefore, we believe that it would be helpful to check the below table before deciding to hire a female employee at your Saudi company.

The Saudi Arabia government is making a genuine effort to merge Saudi women into the workforce. However, they are still very conservative about how to apply this merging.

Therefore, many considerations must be factored in before hiring a Saudi woman. We summarized these considerations in the table below to make it easy for the reader to have a general overview of the most crucial points to be considered.

Female Employee Rights in Saudi Arabia

No Disc Right Penalties for violation Reference 1 Paid maternity leave 4 weeks or less before childbirth One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law Article No.229 of Saudi labor law 2 6 weeks after childbirth SAR10,000 Employers' Manual Guide - Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development 3 A month after maternity leave in case of birth of special needs child One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law Article No.151 of Saudi labor law 4 Unpaid maternity leave A right to extend the maternity leave for an extra unpaid month One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law Article No.151 of Saudi labor law 5 Paid Sick leave A right to get a paid sick leave for the first 30 days One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law Article No.151 of Saudi labor law A right to get 75% of the salary for the 60 days following the first period. One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law Article No.151 of Saudi labor law 6 Unpaid sick leave For the 30 days following the previous 90 sick leaves. The year is calculated starting from the first sick leave. One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law Article No.151 of Saudi labor law 7 Sick leave due to childbirth Up to 180 days, collected or separated One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law Article No.151 of Saudi labor law 8 An Extra hour break for breastfeeding women A right for an extra hour break to be calculated from the working hours, not to be deducted from her salary. One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law Article No.151 of Saudi labor law 9 Paid widowhood leaves 130 days after husband's death One or more of the penalties mentioned in section (15) of Saudi labor law Article No.151 of Saudi labor law 10 Mandatory Medical Insurance A right for medical insurance for her, her husband if he isn't covered by medical insurance, her children who are under 25 years old and unmarried daughters. Subject to the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance estimation Section No. 10 of the executive regulation of cooperative health insurance system 11 Wages A right to get the same as men for the same work SAR20,000 Employers' Manual Guide - Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development 12 Special places for prays & breaks A right to have a separated place to pray and to get a break. SAR20,000 Employers' Manual Guide - Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development 13 Separated toilets A right to have separated toilets for women SAR20,000 Employers' Manual Guide - Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development 14 Prohibited night shifts A right not to work any shifts from 11pm to 6am SAR15,000 Employers' Manual Guide - Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development 15 Prohibition to solitude with men A right not to work alone with men SAR15,000 Employers' Manual Guide - Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development

