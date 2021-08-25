ARTICLE

Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development guidance on how to deal with unvaccinated employees, following the implementation of mandatory vaccination requirements to attend the workplace.

The Ministry of Interior issued a statement stating that effective 1 August 2021, individuals will only be permitted entry into the workplace (government, private, and not for profit), public and private establishments, if they have received one of the KSA authorities approved COVID-19 vaccination. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development issued a guidance to employers on how to deal with unvaccinated employees. The guidance provides that employees who remain unvaccinated as of 9 August 2021 who cannot work remotely will be required to exhaust their annual leave and go on unpaid leave and thereafter their employment will be suspended pursuant to the provisions of the Labour Law.

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

Employers will need to devise a plan on how to manage sufficient staffing levels to ensure business continuity.

