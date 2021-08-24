Decision of The Minister of Human Resources And Social Development No. 192891 Of 1442H approving the implementing regulations of the social security law (Cabinet Decision No. 211 of 1442H (corresponding to 17.11.2020)) setting out the process and eligibility for social security assistance.

The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development have issued the Implementing Regulations to the Social Security law, setting out the process and eligibility for social security assistance. Pension applications can be made through the electronic platform, the Social Security office or by calling the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (Ministry). The application will then be verified by the Ministry.

Assistance is available to KSA nationals who are permanent residents in the Kingdom who meet certain eligibility criteria.

In assessing the applicant's eligibility for assistance, the Ministry consider the various income streams the applicant or family (depending on whether the application is for a single applicant or a family unit) have available. In determining the applicant's social security amount the Ministry will deduct the applicant's income from the determined minimum social security amount and the applicant / family will be entitled to receive the difference. If the income Is greater, no assistance will be provided.

Implementing Regulations came into force on 15/11/1442 (corresponding to 25 June 2021).

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

Once applicants have been approved, they are required to notify the Ministry of any changes to their circumstances within 15 days of such change.

