Decision No. 575 of 1442H applying a job seekers subsidy. The law allows those who qualify to benefit from 15 months of job seeker benefits in the following amount:

SAR 2,000 / month for the first 4 months

SAR 1,500 / month for the next 4 months

SAR 1,000 / month for the next 4 months

SAR 750 / month for the last 3 months

Applicants have to fulfil various eligibility criteria, including a requirement to be a KSA national, a requirement to be a permanent resident, must be searching for a job, be between the age of 20-40 years, must not be employed in private or public sector, must not be in receipt of a KSA retirement pension scheme or unemployment benefit or compensation (Sanad), must not be in education or training (as defined in the law), must not have a business, the individual's monthly income or wealth must not exceed a certain threshold (to be outlined in the implementing regulations which are yet to be issued), and must not have benefitted from the job seeker benefit in the past (unless only partial benefit was received). Various application restrictions must also be met.

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

Individuals who qualify will also need to understand whether they qualify for other types of benefits first.

