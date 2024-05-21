Deadline Imposed To Update Branch Location Information On The Qiwa Platform

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is requiring all private sector businesses to update their branch location on the Qiwa platform by specific deadlines which are dependent on the size of the company. Specifically, companies must log into the Qiwa platform, select the Location Management Service, and provide branch location information, such as the branch's address, by the following deadlines: May 30, 2024, for companies with 20 or fewer employees; June 30, 2024, for companies with 21 to 49 employees; or July 30, 2024, for companies with 50 or more employees. Companies failing to do so will face a financial penalty, details of which have not yet been released. The initiative highlights MHRSD's commitment to maintaining an accurate and up-to-date database in order to promote transparency and streamline monitoring operations.

