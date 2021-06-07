Cutting-edge food and beverage company C3 recently entered an agreement to bring 40 restaurant brands to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across 550 brand locations over the next five years. Citizens Food Hall will be the first eatery constructed under the agreement. It will be located in Riyadh and is expected to open in early 2022. An additional 29 locations are expected to open within the first year.

A Pryor Cashman team led by Executive Committee Member Todd Soloway and Corporate partners Robert Lamonica and John Crowe represented C3 in the transaction.

According to QSRweb

Through the partnership, the country will have access to 40 digital restaurant brands, including Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice, Kumi and Sa'moto. [C3 Founder Sam Nazarian] said his team was committed to the Saudi kingdom's realization of Vision 2030 and the transformation of Saudi Arabia into a global industrial powerhouse. [...] The first C3 site in Saudi Arabia - Citizens Food Hall - will open early next year in Riyadh. Powered by a ghost kitchen, the hall will also serve meal delivery and pickup orders placed via the "Citizens Go" app. The deal calls for 30 brand locations to open in year one, rising to 110 locations and 550 brand locations by year five comprising food halls, ghost kitchens, QSRs self-service, grab-and-gos, drive-thrus and mobile delivery.

C3, which is part of SBE Entertainment Group, is a food tech platform that currently operates over 250 digital brands in a consumer responsive model that prioritizes evolving restaurant models, including food halls, food delivery, and ghost kitchens.

Learn more through the resource links below.

Resources

[C3] About C3

[QSRweb] C3 inks $100M Saudi Arabian deal

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.