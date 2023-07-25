The 28th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP28) will take place from November 30 - December 12, 2023 in Dubai.

As we continue to feel the impacts of climate change with record temperatures across Europe and the US, wildfires and seeing the hottest week ever recorded globally at the beginning of July, this Summit could be one of the most important yet.

COP27 in Egypt focussed on mitigation, adaptation and the need for finance; all themes likely to be on the agenda for Dubai.

We have been tracking the negotiations to date, and as always our lawyers will be on the ground in Dubai to provide you with key takeaways for business from the conference.

Register to receive COP28 updates

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.