Malta:
Malta Tax And Customs Administration Releases Guidelines For Special 12% VAT Rate On Pleasure Yacht Hiring In Malta
15 February 2024
CSB Group
Yesterday, the Malta Tax and Customs Administration (MTCA) has
published Guidelines on the application of the special
12% VAT rate in relation to the hiring of pleasure yachts,
applicable only in respect of supplies that take place in Malta
from a Maltese perspective.
Essentially, following the adoption of Legal Notice 231 of 2023,
the 12% VAT rate applies to several services, including the hiring
of a pleasure yacht, subject to certain criteria, with effect from
the 1st of January of 2024. These Guidelines offer
various hypothetical scenarios to help ascertain if the hiring of a
pleasure yacht qualifies for this special 12% VAT rate.
Originally published by 30 January, 2024
