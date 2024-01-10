Luxembourg:
Director Fees: No VAT According To The CJEU
On 21 December 2023, the Court of Justice of the
European Union issued its decision on the VAT
status of independent directors in the
"TP" case
(C-288/22).
This long-awaited decision constitutes a true Copernican
revolution in the Luxembourg VAT world as the Court concluded that
directors' fees do not fall within the scope of
VAT as long as directors are not acting
independently. Consequently, and in such situations,
director fees are therefore no longer
subject to VAT.
This decision is in stark contrast with the
position of the Luxembourg VAT authorities as
reflected in Circular letter no. 781 dated
2016.
Read below the update on director fees, put together by our
Partner & Head of Indirect Tax, Thibaut Boulangé, Indirect Tax
Principal, Silvin Leibengut and Indirect Tax Directors,
Justine Guilluy and Lionel Van der Noot.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
