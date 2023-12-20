On 26 May 2023, the Prime Minister promulgated Official Telegram 470/CD-TTg on the continuing implementation of drastic and effective measures and tasks in order to ease difficulties for businesses ("Official Telegram 470"). Notably, thePrime Minister commanded the Ministry of Finance to urgently conduct appropriate examination and evaluation and urge the General Department of Taxation ("GDT") to take prompt actions, without any delay, to process the VAT refund dossiers submitted by taxpayers in a timely and effective manner.

Following the command of the Prime Minister in Official Telegram 470 in relation to VAT refund for businesses, the GDT issued several official letters ("OL"), including OL 2099/TCT-KK dated 26 May 2023, OL 2426/TCT-KK dated 15 June 2023, OL 2489/TCT-VP dated 19 June 2023 instructing the Directors of provincial Tax Departments to focus on directing the competent divisions to accelerate the VAT refund handling process, and at the same time monitor the implementation of the VAT refund procedure as prescribed under Decision No. 679/QD-TCT, which was issued by the GDT on 31 May 2023 and took effect on the same day.

With respect to the above matters, the GDT directed provincial tax departments to take the following specific actions on handling VAT refund cases: