Malta:
Reduced VAT Rate On The Hiring Of Pleasure Yachts
10 October 2023
CSB Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
By means of the Legal Notice 231 of 2023, amending the Eighth
Schedule to the Malta Value Added Tax Act (Cap. 406 of the Laws of
Malta), short term charters commencing in Malta will benefit from a
reduced 12% VAT rate, subject to the fulfilment of certain
criteria, with effect from the 1st of January,
2024.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Malta
Cyprus Tax Residency
Oneworld Ltd
The CyprusIncome Tax Law provides a number of tax reliefsthat either existed under Cyprus Tax Law or came into effect from 1 January 2012.
Cyprus Opens New Perspectives For Fund Investors
Eurofast
Cyprus has branded itself through history as a country where its real value is created through the nurturing of creative ideas, which made it a home for many prospective entrepreneurs and foreign...
VAT Audits - Trends And Approaches
Loyens & Loeff
For decades, VAT has been part of the daily management of all companies. From a simple check on accuracy of figures to deep on-site audits, the VAT Authorities audit businesses on a more regular basis.