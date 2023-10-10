By means of the Legal Notice 231 of 2023, amending the Eighth Schedule to the Malta Value Added Tax Act (Cap. 406 of the Laws of Malta), short term charters commencing in Malta will benefit from a reduced 12% VAT rate, subject to the fulfilment of certain criteria, with effect from the 1st of January, 2024.

