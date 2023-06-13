The Ministry of Finance announced the automation of the monthly declaration of ledger books in the tax system.

March 2023 has marked a substantial progress in the automation of the financial procedures in Albania. The process of monthly declaration of ledger books was a time-consuming procedure because it was done manually. We are all aware that procedures done manually have a bigger probability to bring mistakes than those who are made automatically so these changes bring many benefits to businesses.

The news was first announced in March 2022 and would be effective starting from July 1st, 2022. However, a few weeks later a second announcement was made stating that this procedure would continue manually, and was extended for an indefinite period. Finally, the time has come for the ledger books to be uploaded automatically in the tax system, although VAT balances will keep being uploaded manually.

