The Commissioner for Revenue has notified that the deadline for the electronic filing of VAT Returns that were due by the 22nd February 2023 has been extended to 28th February 2023. Furthermore, the due date of the relative payment is also being extended in line with the filing extension (i.e. 28th February 2023).

The CfR notice can be accessed on the Government website - Extension of VAT return deadline (gov.mt).

