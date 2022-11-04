As part of the "do you know" series from the Asian Business Law Institute (ABLI), SSEK partner Fransiscus Rodyanto and SSEK associate Putri Miqaila Ameena look at the Administrative and Tax Requirements of Contracts Under Indonesian Law.

There is no obligation for parties to register their commercial contracts with the Indonesian government or any of its agencies. However, Indonesia requires post-transaction notification for some industries, such as the banking industry.

Value-added tax, sales tax, income tax and stamp duty are some of the taxes applicable to commercial contracts in Indonesia.

The "do you know" series is produced under ABLI's Contracts Project, where ABLI aims to produce standard contract terms that can be valid in a majority of Asian jurisdictions and where risks are allocated in a relatively even manner.

