With effect from February 2023, Article 10 VAT registered persons will be required to submit their VAT returns online in line with CFR.

More information can be found through the following link: Mandatory Online Filing of VAT returns through CFR VAT e-Services (gov.mt).

Indirect Tax

One way or another, most transactions involve indirect taxes.

