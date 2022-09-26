Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated September 1, 2022 No. 479 determines that for the period from March 20 to October 31, 2022, set the rate of value added tax (VAT) in the amount of zero (0) percent for the following supplied and imported goods: sugar (1701 99 100), raw cane sugar(1701 13 и 1701 14), lump sugar (1701 99 1009, 1701 99 1001).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.