Malta: Workshop For Payment Service Providers On The Use Of The CESOP System

The European Commission will host a workshop on the 23 September 2022 to all PSPs on the CESOP system in light of the new 2024 reporting requirement.

In light of the new record-keeping and reporting obligations coming into effect from 1st January 2024, the European Commission will be hosting a workshop on the 23rd September 2022 to all PSPs on the CESOP. One can apply for the workshop through the PSP Workshop application. The CESOP system will act as the platform on to which information shall be exchanged. More information on the new reporting obligations applicable to PSPs can be found on: New Obligations for PSPs.

VAT AND SALES TAXESCATEGORY New record keeping and reporting obligations for PSPs 3 min read From 1 January 2024, PSPs will be subject to additional reporting and recording requirements with respect to certain payment services.

