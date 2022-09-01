Malta based gambling operators witnessed several VAT changes over the years starting with the 2015 EU wide introduction of the special rules relating to supplies of electronically supplied services' ('ESS') and the 2018 changes to the domestic application and interpretation of the gambling VAT exemption as well as the introduction of VAT Grouping rules in the same year.

Further VAT changes likely to impact gambling operators loom on the horizon. On 5th April 2022, the European Council agreed to the introduction of Council Directive 2022/542 – the Reduced VAT Rates Directive. One of the changes that will be brought about by this Directive relates to VAT treatment of services falling under Article 54 of the EU VAT Directive.

Article 54 of the EU VAT Directive deals with supplies of services relating to cultural, artistic, sporting, scientific, educational, entertainment or similar activities when provided to non-business customers ('B2C'). VAT on such services is chargeable where the activity takes place. Therefore, if for example an event physically takes place in Malta, Maltese VAT rules should be applied to income derived from such event. The new Directive deals with a grey area in those cases where activities are streamed or made virtually available. In such cases, as from 1st January 2025, the place of supply of activities that are streamed or made virtually available will be where the non-business customer receiving the service is based.

How will this change impact gambling operators?