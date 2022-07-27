ARTICLE

Until September 30, 2022, when importing goods into the customs territory of the EAEU (with the exception of excisable goods that are not used in production), a VAT payment postponement is granted to the listed legal entities. Postponement of the payment of VAT is granted for a period not exceeding six months from the day following the day of release of goods under the customs procedure of release for domestic consumption, without ensuring the performance of the obligation to pay VAT. The confirmation of the benefit is the presence of the company in the list.

Examples of such companies are OJSC "Vitebsk Meat Processing Plant", OJSC "Mozyrsol".

