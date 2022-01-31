ARTICLE

On January 28, 2022, the government of Vietnam issued Decree No. 15/2022/ND-CP guiding the tax reduction and exemption policies to support post-pandemic recovery (Decree 15). Decree 15 was issued to implement the National Assembly's Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 dated January 11, 2022, on fiscal and monetary policies for the recovery of the national economy from the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, Decree 15 sets out tax relief for value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT). Various kinds of goods and services will be entitled to a reduced VAT rate of 8% (instead of the current 10%) for the period from February 1 until December 31, 2022. The reduction is applicable for both methods of VAT payment (i.e., the deduction method and the direct method). It is worth noting, however, that telecom services, banking and financial services, real estate business, as well as goods and services subject to special consumption tax are not eligible for this relief measure. Details of the goods and services which are not entitled to VAT rate reduction are listed in the appendices attached to Decree 15.

With regard to CIT, grants and donations of enterprises and organizations to COVID-19 control operations in Vietnam will be deducted from taxable income when calculating the CIT of the tax period of 2022. The amount of grants or donations must be confirmed in writing (including via electronic means) by the receiving authority or agency.

Decree 15 takes effect on February 1, 2022. It should be noted that there may be further guiding circulars after the enactment of the decree. Therefore, it is recommended that businesses keep a close watch on any further implementing guidance of Decree 15.

